Package thief on the loose in Loudon County

Loudon County investigators are searching for a man caught on video stealing a package off a porch at a home in Tellico Village.

Source: LCSO

According to the Loudon County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred on December 10.

Video captured the suspect pull up to a home in Tellico Village, exit the truck and take packages off the porch. Investigators said the suspect is a younger man driving a green Dodge Ram with an extended cab that has a silver toolbox in the truck bed.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 865-458-9081.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.