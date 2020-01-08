Paid family leave bill introduced in Knoxville

A state house member who represents Knoxville wants employees to have paid leave if they need it.

Family holds triplets (Source: WVLT)

"I just had no idea the impact of having a child had--would have on her career and my career," said Keith Britt, the father of infant triplets.

Britt said his wife used her vacation time and sick leave when the infants were born last year.

"And after that nine weeks she had to go back to work because we go through 900 diapers a month and about 850 dollars worth of formula. We just couldn't afford for her not to go back to work," explained Britt.

State Representative, Gloria Johnson (D), is hoping to change this situation. She's introducing the "Tennessee Family Insurance Act." The bill will create a statewide program that provides paid time off for full-time employees who have been with a company for at least one year and need to care for a family member or relative.

"I know that I spend a lot of time helping to take care of my father or if I were to get a serious illness it would help me as well," said Johnson.

Britt hopes the bill passes.

"That is a night and day difference. That extra three weeks going from nine to 12 weeks would have been super helpful to us," said Britt.

Johnson said employees will pay about $3 a week.

Her bill will be discussed after the state legislative session begins on Tuesday, January 14.

On Tuesday, Governor Bill Lee signed an executive order granting paid family leave for state workers, covering new parents and those caring for sick relatives. It'll go into effect for state employees in March.

