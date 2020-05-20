Paint the Town with Chalk event aims to inspire Oak Ridge revitalization

Chalk art is helping the Oak Ridge community picture a more vibrant downtown area near the Main Street Oak Ridge development area.

On Saturday, May 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 15 regional artists plan to display artwork along Wilson Street.

Councilman and art teacher Jim Dodson organized the event.

"Visually, and that's very impactful, visually, how Wilson Street could look if it were built out into a mixed-use area and more of a vibrant downtown," Dodson said.

Artworks depict abundant green space, a fountain, people dancing, a theater and various activities. The public is invited to drive by or walk alongside the display if they are able to practice social distancing.

Masks are encouraged to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

If you would like to take part virtually, you can post your own chalk drawing to the Explore Oak Ridge Facebook or Instagram page and tag the picture #paintthetownor.

