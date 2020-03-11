Panel to vote on Tennessee state capitol confederate bust

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2017 file photo, a bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest is displayed in the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee lawmakers on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, remained torn on whether to support a proposal the removal of a contentious bust of a former Confederate general and early leader of the Ku Klux Klan. If approved by the GOP-controlled Legislature, the measure encourages the bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest be removed from the Tennessee Capitol and instead be replaced with an “appropriate tribute to a deserving Tennessean.” (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says he will make an appointment in the coming months to a panel considering an initial vote on what to do with the bust of a Confederate general and early Ku Klux Klan leader in the Capitol.

The Republican said other priorities have arisen since the Capitol Commission slot opened last month before the group met to take public comment on the bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest.

Tennessee is recovering from deadly tornadoes and is responding to the coronavirus. The commission's chairman has said he doesn't want to act on the bust before the vacancy is filled.

