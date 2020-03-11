Panel to vote on Tennessee state capitol confederate bust

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says he will make an appointment in the coming months to a panel considering an initial vote on what to do with the bust of a Confederate general and early Ku Klux Klan leader in the Capitol.

The Republican said other priorities have arisen since the Capitol Commission slot opened last month before the group met to take public comment on the bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest.

Tennessee is recovering from deadly tornadoes and is responding to the coronavirus. The commission's chairman has said he doesn't want to act on the bust before the vacancy is filled.

