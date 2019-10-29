Panhandler arrested after threatening person over a dollar, Florida police say

Deputies in Florida have arrested a homeless woman for allegedly threatening a woman who would not her a dollar.

Deputies say they were driving into the intersection of 14th Street West and 30th Avenue West when they say they heard 46-year-old Melanie Leff yelling at a silver four door car that was stopped at the red light.

According to deputies, Leff was yelling profane language into the window of the car and threatened to cause bodily harm to the woman who was driving the car after being denied a dollar.

Deputies say that while placing her under arrest, Leff was extremely aggressive and verbally abusive towards them as well.

She was transported to the Manatee County Jail and facing a charge of a county ordinance violation.

Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.