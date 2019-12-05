Pantone releases color of the year for 2020

(WVLT) —The color of the year for 2020 has been released by Pantone: Classic Blue 19-4052.

"We are living in a time that requires trust and faith. It is this kind of constancy and confidence that is expressed by PANTONE 19-4052 Classic Blue, a solid and dependable blue hue we can always rely on. Imbued with a deep resonance, Classic Blue provides an anchoring foundation. A boundless blue evocative of the vast and infinite evening sky, Classic Blue encourages us to look beyond the obvious to expand our thinking; challenging us to think more deeply, increase our perspective and open the flow of communication," said Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director of the Pantone Color Institute.

Fans of the color are already sharing their love on Instagram. Here's how people are using the color:

About the Pantone Color of the Year

The Color of the Year selection process requires thoughtful consideration and trend analysis. To arrive at the selection each year, Pantone’s color experts at the Pantone Color Institute comb the world looking for new color influences. This can include the entertainment industry and films in production, traveling art collections and new artists, fashion, all areas of design, popular travel destinations, as well as new lifestyles, playstyles, and socio-economic conditions. Influences may also stem from new technologies, materials, textures, and effects that impact color, relevant social media platforms and even up-coming sporting events that capture worldwide attention. For 21 years, Pantone’s Color of the Year has influenced product development and purchasing decisions in multiple industries, including fashion, home furnishings, and industrial design, as well as product packaging and graphic design. Past selections for Color of the Year include:

PANTONE 16-1546 Living Coral (2019)

PANTONE 18-3838 Ultra Violet (2018)

PANTONE 15-0343 Greenery (2017)

PANTONE 15-3919 Serenity and PANTONE 13-1520 Rose Quartz (2016)

PANTONE 18-1438 Marsala (2015)

PANTONE 18-3224 Radiant Orchid (2014)

PANTONE 17-5641 Emerald (2013)

PANTONE 17-1463 Tangerine Tango (2012)

PANTONE 18-2120 Honeysuckle (2011)

PANTONE 15-5519 Turquoise (2010)

PANTONE 14-0848 Mimosa (2009)

PANTONE 18-3943 Blue Iris (2008)

PANTONE 19-1557 Chili Pepper (2007)

PANTONE 13-1106 Sand Dollar (2006)

PANTONE 15-5217 Blue Turquoise (2005)

PANTONE 17-1456 Tigerlily (2004)

PANTONE 14-4811 Aqua Sky (2003)

PANTONE 19-1664 True Red (2002)

PANTONE 17-2031 Fuchsia Rose (2001)

PANTONE 15-4020 Cerulean (2000)