Parents call for better safety at Knox County school

A crossing guard is missing from Mount Olive Elementary School in Knox County, and parents and bus drivers are really worried about safety.

Some parents and school officials, including bus drivers, are wondering where the Mount Olive Elementary School crossing guard is.

WVLT noticed parents and their children crossing Maryville Pike with cars going about 40 miles per hour. Parents are concerned because no one stands guard to stop the traffic to give the students the right-of-way.

Bus drivers said something needs to be done immediately because they’re having issues leaving the school, which is causing traffic.

WVLT learned the previous guard retired.

“When cars are lined up all throughout here and you’re trying to pull out, you can’t see the cars coming behind them. So, if you pull out, you’re liable to pull out right in front of somebody,” one parent said.

A spokesperson with the Knox County School District sent WVLT a statement saying, “Crossing guards are assigned by law enforcement. We will refer you to the sheriff’s office."

The sheriff’s office referred WVLT to the school district.

The Knoxville Police Department provides crossing guards to schools within city limits.

