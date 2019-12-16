Parents enraged after pill bottle candy given at Alabama Christmas parade

A picture from an Alabam Christmas parade has caused an uproar among parents, WAFF reported.

During a Christmas parade in the city of Madison, prescription bottles were passed out to kids with candy inside.

"It’s just concerning to disguise candy in a pill bottle,” said parent Tom Hopf.

WAFF reported Hopf and his wife attended the parade with their daughter. Hopf said the bottles were handed out by someone representing Walgreens in the parade.

The prescription bottles were labeled "Anti-Grinch tablets" and were full of hard candies.

"For one, you know it’s a controlled substance container you know people have been arrested for having their own prescriptions on the nightstands just not in the pill bottle in such a tight control area,” said Hopf.

WAFF reached out to Walgreen's corporate office but said they have not received a response.

