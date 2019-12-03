Talking with your teen about vaping

As the risks for vaping become more known, parents are left wondering what steps they can take to protect their teens from the possible dangers of the products.

A study conducted by Truth Initiative revealed more than one-third of parents of middle and high school students had no awareness of JUUL as the vaping epidemic was intensifying.

Medical experts do not yet fully understand what is causing the 450 cases of vaping-relating illnesses currently under investigation. As CBS has reported, some of the marijuana products that recently sickened users across the country all contained the same chemical – a type of oil made from vitamin E.

Parents Against Vaping E-Cigarettes (PAVe) was formed by three moms concerned by the current youth vaping epidemic. The nationwide group works to educate parents and lead the fight to ban e-cigarettes.

PAVe put together a parent toolkit to educate more parents about the issue and empower them to make a change.

Partnership for Drug-Free Kids, the nation's leading nonprofit committed to helping families who struggle with their children's substance use, created a resource guide for parents. The Vaping Guide is aimed to help parents understand the appeal to young people.

For tips on how to talk about vaping with your children, click here.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.