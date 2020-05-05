East Tennessee parents look to end of tumultuous school year

This season's unexpected stretch of homeschooling is about to wind down for East Tennessee students and parents as they look to most end-of-school dates sometime in May. It hasn't always been smooth.

"If you had asked me in April if I was gonna make it, I would have told you no," said Caroline Kelly of Morristown. "But I feel like we have kind of hit our stride." She is helping a 2nd and 5th grader get through their school year, while making sure her preschooler is ready to start school next year.

The Kelly family is finding success not in long hours of school work, but in an early start each day. "We get up in the morning and we get our work done first thing. Cause if we wait until after lunch, it's not gonna happen," said Kelly.

A morning routine is also important in the Morristown household of Shanci Robinson's family. Getting formally dressed for school, however, is optional according to her 6-year-old son, Jacob. "We can just stay in our pajamas," announced the kindergartner proudly during a virtual interview with WVLT.

As for school work at home, Mom said, "Jacob would prefer to play. But luckily he's in kindergarten and a lot of kindergarten is exploratory play."

In Hawkins County, Isaac Harris said faster internet and more tech savvy would help kids and parents keep up with schoolwork better. However, his middle and high schoolers are doing the best they can.

"We're not taught how to use Google classroom as parents, and so being able for me to go in and follow up on his progress has been part of my frustration," said Harris.

Harris focused on helping his students reach their goals. "And you can't be too negative. You have to reward them positively to get everything done."

Parents managing stress to help kids make the most of school at home. "Take it one day at a time. Sometimes it's one minute at a time," said Robinson.

