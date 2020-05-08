Parents should attend graduation Knox Co. mayor says

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said parents should be allowed to attend Knox County graduation ceremonies after the school system announced that parents and relatives would not be able to attend.

Knox County Schools planned to hold ceremonies in late July and August at school football fields or World's Fair Park and live-stream the events to relatives at home.

In an interview with WVLT News anchor Ted Hall, Mayor Jacobs said the plan was tentative and likely to change. "I think the biggest sticking point is that parents wouldn't be allowed to be at their graduating senior's ceremony so that's depriving parents of the opportunity to see a milestone for their children. Schools are working on it, and my office is committed to helping them try to give parents and seniors the best possible experience."

Mayor Jacobs said frustrated parents, students and schools have expressed concern about the plan, "I think what we need to do is look at the venue sizes and try to figure out how we can accommodate two parents per graduating senior, and I think that's doable with the six feet distance between people, so I think that's the next step is seeing how we do that."

For parents who are concerned they could miss their child's milestone, Mayor Jacobs said don't worry.

"We'll see the plan change, and schools are well aware of the issues and they're working on it. That was the first draft and as things move along they'll change, and we should be able to incorporate all of those things," Mayor Jacobs said.

It was unclear when the school system planned to release a revised plan for graduation ceremonies, but a representative with the health department said that holding the ceremonies later in the year could increase the chances of having attendees present.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.

