Knox County parents and students learn from home

Students and parents helping students have started to learn from home.

Child playing video game online.

"There's some challenges. And there's a lot that they need to address. And I think that comes from the state and then the county. So they've got a lot on their plate that needs answers," explained Dave Corum, a parent of two students enrolled in Knox County Schools.

"The uncertainty is definitely scary about what's going to happen, but my principal at Powell High School, Dr. Smith and a couple of teachers at my school have been in contact with us, sending multiple emails throughout the day," said Kendal Patty, a junior at Powell High School. So that's been really nice to keep us in the loop of what's been happening."

Kendal has taken three Advanced Placement classes with nationwide tests scheduled for later this spring. Her teachers' support has helped her.

"They've been sending us AP videos for us to keep learning about what we've learned and what we're going to learn so we can keep our knowledge for our AP tests," said Patty.

Both people said they want better clarity and communication from the school system.

"We need to have a better plan of action for this in the future," said Patty.

"Something has to be done. And just communicating how they're going to move forward. And then for the future get prepared. Build the technology. County Commission has to fund this. This is our new normal," explained Corum.

KCS will begin distributing electronics for high school students and review packets for middle and elementary school students on Monday, April 6.