Park plans 660 acre prescribed burn at Cades Cove

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park said they are planning a 660 acre prescribed burn on the western end of Cades Cove.

Weather permitted, crews expect to complete the burns between November 6 and December 20.

Visitors should expect to see firefighters and equipment along Hyatt Lane and the western end of the Cades Cove Loop Road. The loop road and historic structures will remain open to visitor use, but brief delays and temporary closures may occur to ensure public safety during burn operations.

Park staff will be present to answer questions during operations at overlooks and parking areas. Specifically, the crew plans to burn the following units depicted in orange on the attached map: 185-acre old field, 304-acre Tipton-Oliver field, 87-acre cemetery marsh field, and 90-acre Cable House field.

“The selected fields will be burned to restore meadow species, prevent the open fields from being reclaimed by forest, and to reduce hazardous fuels,” said Fire Management Officer Greg Salansky.

Fire managers are asking the public to reduce speed in work zones, but avoid stopping in the roadways. If smoke is present, motorists should roll-up windows and turn on headlights.

