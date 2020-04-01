VIDEO: Airplanes parked at McGee Tyson Airport during COVID-19 pandemic

Pete Michaels captured video on Wednesday, April 1st of airplanes that have been parked at McGhee Tyson airport during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Knoxville Airport Authority said, "Each of the aircraft that we have parked so far is affiliated with one of the TYS based carriers that we have contracts with."

Officials said they are evaluating the terms of their contractual relationships to establish "applicable rates and also regulatory guidance from the FAA on cost and rates for an event of this nature."

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

