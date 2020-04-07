Parking lots littered with PPE could contribute to spread of COVID-19

Alabama officials have warned residents about the dangers of littering personal protective equipment following complaints of rubber gloves being left in parking lots.

WBRC reported that the parking lot of Trussville Crossings Shopping Center in Birmingham was littered with plastic gloves Saturday.

Dr. Karen Landers, a medical officer with the Alabama Department of Public Health, said the current guidelines do not require or suggest the general public wear gloves because they create a false sense of security and if not removed and disposed of properly, you could easily spread the virus.

“I would urge at this time it is not a good practice to leave litter around for other people to clean up,” explained Dr. Landers.

Betsy Stewart with Main Street Family Care said worn gloves should be thrown away in a trashcan.

“Make sure to find your nearest trashcan. I know Walmart and most places have trashcans at the exit. Or, grab an extra grocery sack and discard your gloves in there so you can carry them home to throw away,“ said Stewart.+

