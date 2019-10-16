Parkland families push lawmakers to improve threat assessments

Families of victims of the Parkland, FL shooting are back in Washington this week looking for action. Their ask this week is that lawmakers pass the EAGLES Act, a bill they say could help prevent violence in schools.

Tony Montalito lost his daughter in the Marjory Stoneham shooting in 2018. (Source: Gray DC)

Tony Montalto lost his daughter in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018. He traveled with a group to Capitol Hill to tell lawmakers measures like the EAGLES Act could prevent another father from losing his daughter.

The bill, supported by both Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Rick Scott (R-FL), would fund the National Threat assessment Center of the Department of Homeland Security. It would also include the establishment of a national program on targeted school violence prevention.

Montalto says this legislation could improve how government agencies work together to identify threats early on.

"Had an effective threat assessment been performed on the shooter of our children then possibly the entire event could’ve been prevented," said Montalto.

The legislation is currently sitting in the Senate Judiciary Committee awaiting a vote.

