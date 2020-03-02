Vols vs. Cats showdown in Lexington

For the second time this season, it's the Vols against the Kentucky Wildcats. This time the border rivalry takes place at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

Kentucky pulled away late on February 8th for a 77-64 win over Tennessee. What's scary, is that victory is one of eight straight wins now for the Wildcats heading into Tuesday's night's showdown at Rupp.

The Cats are ranked number six in the latest AP Top-25 poll, but coach Barnes believes they're even better than that saying, "I wouldn't say what I just said about them being one of the best teams in the country if they didn't have the whole package. Our guys coming off a game against Florida should feel good, but we know that we are going on the road to play arguably the best team in College Basketball right now."

The Wildcats have already secured the top seed for next week's SEC Tournament in Nashville, but with seeding in the upcoming NCAA Tournament at stake, don't look for Coach Calipari and the UK staff to

rest certain players and take their foot off the gas.

"We're trying to gain momentum for individuals, gain momentum as a unit versus worried about seeding or anything else," says assistant coach Joel Justus.

It is senior night tomorrow at Rupp, but that's a rarity these days on the Kentucky roster, in fact, Nate Sestina and his nearly six points a game will be the only honoree prior to the game at Rupp, which tips-off at 9:00 P.M. on ESPN.

