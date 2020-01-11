Damage spotted in parts of East Tennessee after severe storms

As storms and severe weather moved through East Tennessee on Saturday, residents and business owners suffered some damages to their properties.

As storms and severe weather moved through East Tennessee on Saturday, residents and business owners suffered some damages to their properties. / (WVLT)

The business owner of the Black Cat in Oneida, Tennessee, said strong winds were the reason for its roof blowing off.

Multiple counties around East Tennessee told WVLT News multiple trees and power lines had been struck in their area and even blocked off some roads.

Wears Valley suffered a wildfire that started around 10:30 p.m. Saturday morning.

Officials said the fire was fully contained by 6 p.m. and did not damage any structures in that area. Downed trees caused several roads in counties that included Clairborne, Sevier and Scott. The Tennessee Department of Transportation told residents to stay off the roads, if possible.

Blount County officials said the Foothills Mall area was closed down as well as Sandy Springs Road around 7:26 due to road conditions.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.