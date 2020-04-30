Parts of Great Smoky Mountains National Park to reopen

Some parts of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park are set to reopen on May 9, according to an official release.

Park managers are implementing new safety measures in facility operations and services to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as some unspecified areas reopen to the public.

Campgrounds, picnic pavilions, visitor centers, and many secondary roads will remain closed during the first reopening phase, which is expected to last for at least two weeks

“We recognize this closure has been extremely difficult for our local residents, as well as park visitors from across the country, who seek the park as a special place for healing, exercise, recreation, and inspiration,” said Superintendent Cassius Cash. “We are approaching this phased reopening with that in mind, as we balance our responsibility to protect park resources and the health and safety of everyone.”

New safety measures to be put in place include:

- Disinfectant fogging operations for restrooms and public buildings

- Installation of plexiglass shields at visitor centers

- Personal protective equipment requirements for maintenance workers - New safety protocols for emergency services staff

- Reduced group size limits

"While many areas will be accessible for visitors to enjoy, a return to full operations will continue to be phased and services may be limited," said an official release. "The park typically has more than one million visitors each month, May through October, from across the country. When recreating, the public should follow local area health orders, practice Leave No Trace principles, avoid crowding, and avoid high-risk outdoor activities. The CDC has offered guidance to help people recreating in parks and open spaces prevent the spread of infectious diseases. We will continue to monitor all park functions to ensure that visitors adhere to CDC guidance for mitigating risks associated with the transmission of COVID-19, and take any additional steps necessary to protect public health."

For thee latest information on park operations and conditions, visit the National Park Service website.

