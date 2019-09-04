Passed out adults in Kentucky home unaware of children's whereabouts

Knox County, Kentucky deputies arrested two people Tuesday after they say two people were passed out in a home with no knowledge of where children were when they woke up.

Deputies responded to a home on Ky. 11 in Woolum Tuesday night after being requested for a welfare check for children.

When the deputies arrived, they found a woman lying on the kitchen floor. The deputies could see the woman through an open door. When they went inside the home, they found the children's father also passed out.

Deputies say they woke the two up, and both were unable to tell them where a 2-year-old and 5-year-old child were. The 5-year-old was outside with a neighbor, and the 2-year-old was with a friend of the family.

Bridget Nicole Doolin, 33, of Woolum and Ray Mills Jr., 53, of Woolum were arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a minor. Both were placed in the Knox County Detention Center. Social workers are assisting the children.

