Passenger pays off Uber driver's college debt

An Atlanta woman's college dreams came true after an Uber ride.

Latonya Young, a 43-year-old single mom, said it was a car ride she will never forget as her passenger paid off her college debt.

"I got a call to go to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It was an Atlanta United game," Young said.

During this trip, Young shared a bit of her life story with the passenger.

At the age of 16, Young had to drop out of high school to raise her first child. She recently had to drop out of college because of a $700 unpaid balance to Georgia State University.

"Every time I got ready to pay the money, my kids needed something," Young recalled. "I said, okay, I'll just wait."

A few days after that ride, Young got a phone call from the school.

"The message stated, "You can register for classes now," Young explained. "I was literally blown away. A stranger has never done that or done anything like that for me."

That stranger was Kevin Esch. A couple of weeks ago, Esch attended her graduation from Georgia State.

"When he paid the balance, I had to do this for him. I maintained my grades, As and Bs, just trying to do everything to make sure he knows I appreciate him," Young stressed.

Young earned an associate's degree in Criminal Justice. This month, she'll be back in class to pursue a bachelor's degree.

