Passenger reportedly shoots, kills driver before Claiborne Co. crash

Claiborne County officials said a man was killed and another arrested after a shooting on Highway 63 on Wednesday afternoon.

Claiborne County deputies and detectives responded to a reported crash on State Highway 63 near the intersection of Ausmus Lane around 1:24 p.m.

Officials said when they arrived at the scene they received information that a person inside the car involved in the crash had suffered a gunshot wound.

After investigating the scene detectives said Charles R. Bussell, 40, was driving eastbound on Highway 63 when he was reportedly shot and killed by Jacob Cory McGeorge, 24.

McGeorge was a passenger inside the same car as Bussell, according to reports. After the shooting, the car ran off the road and hit a tree.

Officials said McGeorge was arrested and booked into the Claiborne County Jail.

