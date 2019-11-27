Passengers sleep on cots at Memphis airport after canceled flight

Some passengers were forced to stay overnight at a Tennessee airport after a fight was canceled.

According to WMC, a group of Allegiant passengers slept overnight at Memphis International Airport on Tuesday.

On Wednesday morning, WMC observed empty cots in the Allegiant check-in area.

Passengers set to board an Allegiant flight slept on these cots overnight at Memphis International. They say their flight to Florida was cancelled last night because of stormy weather in Memphis. One passenger called the experience a “nightmare.” @WMCActionNews5 pic.twitter.com/GOwcWb0m5N — Brandon Richard (@BrandonLRichard) November 27, 2019

One passenger told WMC the experience was a "nightmare."

Passengers told WMC that storms rolled into Memphis on Tuesday night, canccelling their 8:55 p.m. flight to St. Petersburg, Florida.

Allegiant sent a statement to WMC:

We sincerely apologize to our customers for the disruption to their plans, but flight 819, which was scheduled to depart Memphis at 8:55 p.m. local time yesterday, was canceled because of severe weather along the route to St. Petersburg. Passengers were offered refunds or re-accommodated to other flights at no charge. Many passengers chose to take the rescheduled flight, 5819, which departed Memphis International Airport at 9:07 a.m. local time this morning, bound for St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport.

