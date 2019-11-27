Passengers sleep on cots at Memphis airport after canceled flight

Pictures of cots and air mattresses in Memphis International Airport after canceled flights. (Source: WMC)
Updated: Wed 5:56 PM, Nov 27, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/WVLT) -- Some passengers were forced to stay overnight at a Tennessee airport after a fight was canceled.

According to WMC, a group of Allegiant passengers slept overnight at Memphis International Airport on Tuesday.

On Wednesday morning, WMC observed empty cots in the Allegiant check-in area.

One passenger told WMC the experience was a "nightmare."

Passengers told WMC that storms rolled into Memphis on Tuesday night, canccelling their 8:55 p.m. flight to St. Petersburg, Florida.

Allegiant sent a statement to WMC:

We sincerely apologize to our customers for the disruption to their plans, but flight 819, which was scheduled to depart Memphis at 8:55 p.m. local time yesterday, was canceled because of severe weather along the route to St. Petersburg. Passengers were offered refunds or re-accommodated to other flights at no charge. Many passengers chose to take the rescheduled flight, 5819, which departed Memphis International Airport at 9:07 a.m. local time this morning, bound for St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport.

