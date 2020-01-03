Passengers walk away from small plane crash in Oklahoma

Two passengers walked away after a small plane crash in Ada, Oklahoma on New Year's Day.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Ada Police Department, the crash happened just before 4 p.m. on January 1st, 2020 at the Agri-Plex southeast of the airport.

According to KXII, two people were on board when the plane crashed and were taken to the hospital for observation.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating. The cause of the crash is not yet known.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via KXII. All rights reserved.