Rural Metro said a passerby saved a homeowner's animals from a house fire Friday evening.

Crews responded to a house fire on Rudder Road at around 6 p.m. and found a fire at the back of the house and on the porch.

Witnesses told Rural Metro that the homeowner had just left when the fire broke out, and a passerby stopped and rescued animals from inside the home.

The house sustained some damage, but there were no injuries.

