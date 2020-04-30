Past due: How to make your monthly payments

Right now, trying to manage finances can be more stressful than ever. If you've lost your job or you've taken a pay cut, even opening a bill seems daunting.

Yvonne Marsh, a financial expert, said ignoring your bills can do even more harm.

"Don't push the bill aside and not send a payment. You should be reaching out, communicating and asking for repayment terms. They really are working with you now," she said most credit card companies will cut you a break right now. You can also get a break on mortgage payments.

"I did want to mention that if you have a federally backed mortgage and most of us do, under the CARES Act. They have allowed you a 6 month forbearance they're calling it. Calling your provider and saying 'Hey, I need to skip a few months and it won't adversely affect your credit score."

She said to ask them to add your missed payments to the end of your term so you don't get stuck with a large payment once you get back on your feet.

You can also defer student loan payments. "A good thing under the CARES Act is they have deferred payments on federal student loans. Not only do you not have to make any payments until Sept 30, 2020. They're not incurring interest either," she said.

She said everyone's situation is different but talk to your financial advisor or your providers to see what your options are.

