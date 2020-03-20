Police: Patient shot nurse, security guard at Kentucky hospital

Kentucky investigators said a man was arrested after allegedly shooting a nurse and a security guard.

WNKY reported that Bowling Green police were called to the Medical Center for reports of shots fired on Wednesday night.

Witnesses said 42-year-old Jeffrey Fields had taken off his medical gown and his medical equipment and was threatening hospital security with a stool.

An arrest citation said security guards were attempting to restrain him when he went down to the ground. He reportedly fired a security guard's gun while it was still in its holster, hitting a security guard and a nurse.

Medical Center security guards were attempting to restrain Fields and pushed him into a wall, according to the citation.

WNKY reported that police had to continue to fight Fields and used a Taser.

Fields was treated at the hospital, released and taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.

He was charged with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, one count of resisting arrest and two counts of menacing.

The guard and nurse are expected to be okay.

