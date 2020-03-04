Patient tested for coronavirus at Blount Memorial Hospital

A patient at Blount Memorial Hospital was tested for coronavirus, according to hospital officials.

The hospital said, as of March 4, no individual has received a coronavirus diagnosis and no patients are hospitalized with suspicion of coronavirus at Blount Memorial.

Blount Memorial said samples were collected from the patient tested and sent to a laboratory in Nashville per a request from the CDC.

Hospital officials said they are awaiting the results of the test. The Tennessee Department of Health advised the patient to self-isolate at home until the test results are available.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

