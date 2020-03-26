Patient tests positive for COVID-19 at Blount Memorial Hospital

Blount Memorial Hospital announced it has received its first positive COVID-19 test on a hospital inpatient.

The hospital said they received the results on March 26.

The patient remains hospitalized and officials were not able to release details on the patient's condition.

Monday, the hospital said it had an employee test positive for the virus. The hospital did not say whether the two cases were connected, but did say on Monday that they believed no patients were exposed.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.