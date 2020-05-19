Patients afraid of getting in ambulance due to COVID-19, Anderson Co. ems says

The COVID-19 pandemic could be putting people at risk in emergency situations because they are afraid of contracting the virus.

Calls to 911 have dropped by about 20 percent in Anderson County, according to EMS Director Nathan Sweet.

"The healthcare community is making sure that we're providing a safe environment for you to get the care and treatment that you need," said Sweet.

Sweet told WVLT News that people are afraid of ambulances and hospitals because they are concerned about catching coronavirus. However, he added that calls for drug overdose have escalated amid the pandemic.

EMS isn't the only one seeing a drop in patients. Doctors at the East Tennessee Children's Hospital said they are seeing less children patients.

