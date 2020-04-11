Paul McCartney's handwritten "Hey Jude" lyrics sell for $910,000

The lyrics to one of The Beatles most popular songs, "Hey Jude," sold for $910,000 as the highest selling item in the annual Beatlemania auction.

According to Julien's Auctions, the lyrics handwritten by lead vocalist and bassist Paul McCartney sold for nine times its original estimate on Friday.

"It's obviously a very iconic song that everyone's familiar with," Julien's Auctions music specialist Jason Watkins told Reuters. "These handwritten lyrics were used in the studio as a guide when they were recording it."

McCartney wrote the song, originally titled, "Hey Jules," for John Lennon's son Julian to comfort him during the divorce of his parents. It was nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal at the 1969 Grammy Awards.

The lyrics were just one of the 250 items of Beatles memorabilia on sale to mark the 50th anniversary of the band's breakup.

The auction was set to take place at the Hard Rock Cafe New York City but was moved online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via CBS. All rights reserved.

