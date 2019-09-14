Paula Deen debuts a new cookbook in Pigeon Forge

A new cookbook by Pigeon Forge's queen of southern food is all about baking.

Paula Deen has been in Pigeon Forge the past few days to meet with fans and promote her new book. She was at her restaurant and store on the Island in Pigeon Forge.

Deen says she's made every recipee in the book and there's a blueberry muffin recipe that she loves. Deen told WVLT's Sevier County Bureau Chief Kyle Grainger that she's sharing the delicious bites for families to try.

"I guess the inspiration behind this book Kyle, is all about use of our ovens. Everybody loves good breads, and rolls and pies and cakes, we all love it," said Paula Deen. "It's just one recipe after another. Every recipe has a picture, which I love that, because when you have a picture of what it's suppose to look like, it makes it easier on that cook."

Paula even will be auctioning a purse for a local charity, so stay on the look out for that.

Up next, Paula Deen is in middle Tennessee promoting her cookbook.