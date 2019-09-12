Paula Deen stopped in Pigeon Forge to celebrate the opening of her newest attraction at the Lumberjack Feud Adventure Park.

Paula Deen opens new ride at Lumberjack adventure park / Source: WVLT News

The new attraction is an 80-foot zipline roller coaster called the Flying Ox.

"It's the only ride in the whole world [like it]," Deen said. "I'm sure there'll probably be imitations later, but we are the first to ever offer this ride, and it just goes in perfectly with our Lumberjack Feud."

The whole family can enjoy the ride, Deen told WVLT News. "There's a lot of things the children can really enjoy. I know my grandsons adore it."

