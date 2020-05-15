Paula Deen’s Lumberjack Feud Show opens with new guidelines

Paula Deen's Lumberjack Feud Show has announced that their first show amidst the pandemic will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday.

A spokesperson with the show explains that they will be following strict guidelines while keeping social distancing and capacity limits in mind.

All customers will be screened with the following questions upon entry:

Have you been in close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19?

Are you experiencing a cough, shortness of breath or sore throat?

Have you had a fever in the last 48 hours?

Have you had a new loss of taste or smell?

Have you had vomiting or diarrhea in the last 24 hours?

If the answer is yes to any of the above questions, you will be asked to reschedule or cancel your visit.

The show will hold one showtime for the next week and then move into two showtimes of 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

They will only allow a max capacity of 125 and expect around 100 for the Friday show.

The show says they will wait to hear from the governor for any further instruction in terms of guidelines.

