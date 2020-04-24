PayPal will cash, deposit stimulus check for free through its app

Those receiving their stimulus checks in the coming weeks can cash them for free of charge through the PayPal app.

The company's cash-a-check feature allows customers to cash checks without going to a brick-and-mortar location.

According to PayPal, the money must initially go to a PayPal Cash Plus Account.

The funds can then be transferred to a linked bank account.

“We are committed to providing our customers the ability to receive access to their urgently needed stimulus payment as quickly and as securely as possible, especially if they are sheltering in place,” said John Kunze, a senior vice president with PayPal.

“And over the next few weeks, fees associated with cashing a government-issued stimulus check through PayPal cash-a-check service will be waived, helping more people access these much-needed funds as quickly and efficiently as possible, without compromising their health and safety.”

You can choose to send your #StimulusCheck directly to your PayPal Cash Plus account using Direct Deposit. Just follow these steps: https://t.co/Hb6Wqa7mEG pic.twitter.com/g0Xf8VWZdk — PayPal (@PayPal) April 15, 2020

People can also get their stimulus check directly deposited into a PayPal account through the "Get Your Payment" tool on the IRS website.

