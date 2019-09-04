Paycheck, insurance concerns at Jellico hospital

Rennova Health, the company behind the closed Jamestown Regional Medical Center, faced trouble again at Jellico Community Hospital.

Two employees reached out to WVLT News with concerns about their paychecks.

According to both employees, who are nurses, August 16th's paycheck arrived late on August 19th.

Both nurses said August 30th's paycheck had not arrived as of Wednesday, September 4th.

According to the employees, Rennova had not told them when to expect a paycheck. One nurse told WVLT News if it continued until Friday, she would not attend work.

It's wasn't clear how many employees were affected, however both employees said it wasn't just them.

WVLT News reached out to the hospital's administration Wednesday afternoon. Hospital staff confirmed they received our request for information but did not say more.

Both employees also expressed concerns about insurance premiums. According to one nurse, their insurance was terminated July 1st, but insurance premiums were being withheld for at least two paychecks after that.

WVLT News was provided a pay stub for June 30th through July 13th. It appeared to withhold more than $300 for insurance premiums. Another pay stub withheld the same amount during the July 14th to July 27th pay period.

In a letter obtained by WVLTNews from Rennova to employees, insurance was terminated July 1st.

"As shared on August 16th, the Rennova Health medical plan with Florida Blue was cancelled with an effective date of July 1, 2019," the letter read. It continued, "Upon final reconciliation of July and August premiums and employee contributions, employees will receive a reimbursement of medical deductions taken in July and August. Reimbursement check will be distributed by September 16, 2019."

The Tennessee Department of Labor said it had not received any complaints about pay from employees at Jellico Community Hospital. However, a representative said they would not investigate until 21 days without pay.

State officials said the hospital did file an official notice with the Department of Labor that they would layoff 147 workers effective February 28.

The hospital is on the Tennessee Justice Center's list of Tennessee hospitals at-risk of closing and has been there since February 2019.

