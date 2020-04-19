'Payment Status Not Available' | IRS explains why you might see this message

The Internal Revenue Service released its "Get My Payment " app Wednesday for people to track their direct payment from the coronavirus relief package.

The tool allows people to check if they are eligible for the stimulus check up to $1,200 per person, depending on income and status.

Many users have received a message that reads "Payment Status Not Available" when using the app. The message continues to say "according to information that we have on file, we cannot determine your eligibility for a payment at this time."

The IRS said you may receive this message for one of the following reasons:

-If you are not eligible for a payment

-If you are required to file a tax return and have not filed in tax year 2018 or 2019.

-If you recently filed your return or provided information through Non-Filers: Enter Your Payment Info on IRS.gov. Your payment status will be updated when processing is completed.

-If you are a SSA or RRB Form 1099 recipient, SSI or VA benefit recipient – the IRS is working with your agency to issue your payment; your information is not available in this app yet.

The IRS said the "Get My Payment" information is updated oncve per day and they will continue to closely monitor the situation. There is a limit on the number of times an individual can check the app per day, and the system will lock a person out for 24 hours if they exceed that.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

