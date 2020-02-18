Pedestrian hit and killed by car on Chapman Highway

One man is dead after police say he was hit by a car at the intersection of Chapman Highway and Moody Avenue Monday night.

The intersection was closed from about 11 p.m. until 1 in the morning.

KPD reports a 2013 Nissan Altima was traveling north when it hit the pedestrian who was not using a crosswalk.

The driver said the man stepped in front of their vehicle.

The man was taken to the hospital where he died.

The identity of the victim has not been released pending notification of the family.