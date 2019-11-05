Man hit by car in North Knoxville suffers life-threatening injuries

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) — A pedestrian is suffering from life-threatening injuries after Knoxville Police Department said he was hit by a car while attempting to cross Broadway at Woodrow Monday around 8 p.m..
The victim is identified as a 49-year-old man.
Police said they believe neither alcohol or speed appeared to be a contributing factor for the driver that struck the pedestrian.
The man was attempting to cross the street without using a crosswalk and against the traffic light.
Police said an investigation remains ongoing.
