Man hit by car in North Knoxville suffers life-threatening injuries

A pedestrian is suffering from life-threatening injuries after Knoxville Police Department said he was hit by a car while attempting to cross Broadway at Woodrow Monday around 8 p.m..

The victim is identified as a 49-year-old man.

Police said they believe neither alcohol or speed appeared to be a contributing factor for the driver that struck the pedestrian.

The man was attempting to cross the street without using a crosswalk and against the traffic light.

Police said an investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.