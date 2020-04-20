Pediatricians see more bumps, bruises, broken bones with kids at home

With children staying at home and taking advantage of playing outside, pediatricians have seen more bumps, bruises and broken bones than sickness during Knox County's coronavirus "Safer at Home" order.

Children's Faith Pediatrics pediatrician Dr. Rick Glover said he has seen more cases of poison ivy and broken bones during the pandemic. He said this is because kids are spending more time playing outside. He said he has still seen some cases of the sicknesses he usually sees this time of year, but a lot less of it.

Glover attributed social distancing to the lower number of illnesses. He said it prevents the spreading of germs.

"Children are still going to get colds, have allergy issues, get rashes, with all of them playing outside more which I think is fantastic. The giggles and laughs and screams in my neighborhood have been very refreshing to hear but they're going to get some boo-boos, we're going to see injuries, poison ivy, we're still going to see some of those things," he said. "I think it's okay to use your pediatrician for those things."

Glover said his Knoxville office has not seen any coronavirus cases.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.