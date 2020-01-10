Pelicans spotted in East Tennessee

A family in Louisville, Tennesee says they've seen a number of pelicans in their neighborhood.

Normally pelicans aren’t associated with East Tennessee, but they've been seen around Louisville’s Point Park throughout January.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says the birds are usually found on larger lakes and reservoirs in the middle and western part of the state, but spotting one in east Tennessee isn't unheard of.

TWRA said they also received reports of pelicans spotted on Fort Loudoun lake last year.

