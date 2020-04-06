Need masks? Pellissippi nursing student starts production

For the past two weeks, a Pellissippi State nursing student has been juggling school work, taking care of twins, and single-handedly trying to help with the mask shortages across the country.

Her board exams are just a few months away, but she's diverting some of her attention to help people in need.

Bridget Frazier’s living room is overrun with fabric, elastic, and piles of notes.

"This is my life right now. If anybody knows me, they know how crazy this is driving me," said Frazier.

"One of my daughters, who has asthma, and my husband has lung issues so that’s how I started it. I really wanted to protect my family," said Frazier..

After a shift at Parkwest Medical Center, she found out there was a shortage nationwide.

"The last time I worked was over spring break and we were already having to be very careful with the masks and trying to reuse one a day," said Frazier.

"After I got home from work that day, the CDC made the announcement that people should wear bandannas or silk scarves around their face and I just couldn't believe that was what was happening and decided to do something about it," said Frazier.

She made the masks out of stronger materials than what people could find at home.

"One-hundred percent cotton can help you up to 70 percent. Most of the people I'm sending them to are healthcare workers and they know it doesn't help them 100 percent, but it’s better than nothing," said Frazier.

Frazier can now make 200 masks a day. She’s sent more than 1200 masks across the United States to almost every state.

Frazier doesn’t charge a dime to make or send the masks. She's started asking for donations just to help pay for the added costs, but she says she doesn't expect anything in return. If she can’t practice nursing just yet, she hopes the masks can keep people safe.

"Working in healthcare it’s very scary. Just kind of sitting by, I'm not that person," said Frazier.

If you’d like to donate to her cause or if you need a mask yourself you can contact her at blfrazier@pstcc.edu. She says it might take a few days to get back to you, but she will put you on her list.

