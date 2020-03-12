Pellissippi State extending spring break over coronavirus concerns

Pellissippi State Community College announced that it will extend spring break due to COVID-19.

No classes will meet between March 16 and March 29. When classes do resume, they will be online through at least April 12, according to a statement released by Pellissippi President L. Anthony Wise Jr.

"There will be no student travel authorized by the College until at least April 12, and all College events that involve more than 15 people that are planned through April 12 will be cancelled or rescheduled, effective immediately," the statement said.

The college said that students participating in internships and other outside work--besides clinicals at a healthcare facility--they may continue to do so as long as they are healthy.

The statement asked that if you are sick with COVID-19 or suspect you are infected, you should complete this form. "If you have recently traveled to a high-risk country (CDC Level 2 or 3), have traveled to a state with Sustained Community Transmission or have been on a cruise in the past 14 days, you should fill out this form, whether you are ill or not, and self-quarantine for 14 days upon your return."

Read the full statement here.

- Avoiding contact with people who are sick

- If you are sick, stay home

- Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue

- Clean frequently touched surfaces daily

- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

- Use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol

KCHD launched a COVID-19 Public Information Line. The hotline number is 865-215-5555 or individuals may call toll-free at 888-288-6022. The information line will be available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

