Pellissippi student tests positive for COVID-19

Pellissippi State Community College says one of their student has tested postitive for COVID-19.

The college said the student self-reported it and has not been on campus for the last two weeks. During that time, the student has been self-quarantined.

"All relevant parties have been notified, and all facilities have been cleaned and disinfected," the college said.

As of March 20, Tennessee had more than 220 cases of coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.