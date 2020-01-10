Pelosi: House moving to send impeachment to Senate next week

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will take steps next week to sent articles of impeachment to the Senate for President Donald Trump’s Senate trial.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., arrives at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. Pelosi hasn't relayed the articles of impeachment to the Senate for trial three weeks since President Donald Trump was impeached on charges of abuse and obstruction. Last night, she led the Democrat-controlled House in passing a measure limiting Trump's ability to take military action against Iran after he ordered the U.S. killing of a top Iranian general. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

In a letter Friday to her Democratic colleagues, Pelosi said she has asked Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler to be prepared to bring to the floor next week a resolution to transmit the articles of impeachment to the Senate.

Pelosi has held on to the articles in a standoff with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The protracted showdown has scrambled the politics of impeachment and the congressional calendar three weeks after the House Democrats impeached Trump on charges of abuse and obstruction over his actions toward Ukraine.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.