Pence to headline Tennessee event with Gov. Lee

Vice President Mike Pence is slated to headline an event on trade-in Tennessee next week alongside Gov. Bill Lee and U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue.

An event invitation says Pence will speak at a Tyson Foods facility in Goodlettsville on Monday to advocate for passage of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. The event is funded by Trade Works for America, a group that is pushing for the trade deal.

While he’s in the area, Pence is also expected to attend a fundraiser Monday in Nashville for President Donald Trump’s reelection.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)