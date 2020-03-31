WATCH: Penguin Meets Beluga Whales

Wellington and the other penguins may have met some animals at the aquarium that are just as curious as they are. The 32-year-old rockhopper was one of several penguins that visited the Underwater Viewing area of Chicago's Shedd’s Oceanarium habitat, which is home to several beluga whales.

The belugas abruptly stopped their swimming to take in the penguins. The whales, including Annik the calf born last year, collectively gathered at the window to take in Wellington and the other birds, who stared back as they waddled back and forth.

Belugas are native to the northern hemisphere, so they would likely never encounter a penguin in the wild, as all penguin species are found in the southern hemisphere. That being said, the latest penguin field trip seemed just as enriching for the belugas as it was for the birds.

