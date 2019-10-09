Pennsylvania man sentenced to prison for ethnic intimidation

A Pennsylvania man was sentenced to prison for multiple charges including ethnic intimidation after reportedly crashing into a victim's vehicle then yelling racist remarks at her.

Police in Canton, Ohio responded to an incident on August 6 int he area of Saburg Street.

Investigators said Johnathan Hydock crashed into a vehicle driven by a black woman, then began yelling racial slurs at her and also saying "white power."

Police also said Hydock reached for a weapon during the incident.

The victim took video of the incident.

Hydock was convicted of multiple charges and sentenced to eight months in prison.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.