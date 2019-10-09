Pennsylvania man sentenced to prison for ethnic intimidation

CANTON, Ohio. (WOIO) -- A Pennsylvania man was sentenced to prison for multiple charges including ethnic intimidation after reportedly crashing into a victim's vehicle then yelling racist remarks at her.
Police in Canton, Ohio responded to an incident on August 6 int he area of Saburg Street.
Investigators said Johnathan Hydock crashed into a vehicle driven by a black woman, then began yelling racial slurs at her and also saying "white power."
Police also said Hydock reached for a weapon during the incident.
The victim took video of the incident.
Hydock was convicted of multiple charges and sentenced to eight months in prison.
