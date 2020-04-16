Pennsylvania residents driving across state lines for liquor

States next to Pennsylvania are cracking down as Pennsylvanians cross state lines to buy liquor.

About a month ago, Pennsylvania closed all its state-owned liquor stores in an attempt to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, which pushed residents to go to state lines to buy booze, CNN reported.

Now, states like Ohio and West Virginia, are putting a stop to it. Shoppers in six counties along the Pennsylvania border can buy liquor in person only if they have a valid Ohio photo ID or a valid active-duty military photo ID, according to a statement from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

"Any other time, we'd love to have visitors from PA, but right now this creates an unacceptable public health issue," DeWine tweeted.

CNN reported Pennsylvania re-opened its state-owned liquor stores online, but says it's struggling to keep up with the "overwhelming demand."

