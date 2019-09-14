Pennsylvania students wear orange to support Florida boy, anti-bullying

Winding Creek Elementary School stood with The University of Tennessee this week after a Florida boy's story went viral.

The boy made headlines after his teacher, Laura Snyder posted a picture of his homemade Tennessee shirt to social media. He wanted to represent the Vols on college colors day at his elementary school but didn't have a UT shirt. The elementary student got creative and made his own UT logo on a white piece of paper and pinned it to an orange shirt.

In a tweet on Sept. 12, the school said, "Hundreds of our kids came in a wave of orange as we spread the hope for school environments built on kindness."

Winding Creek stands with The University of Tennessee @UTKnoxville today as we proudly wore orange in support of the anti-bullying story they championed. Hundreds of our kids came in a wave of orange as we spread the hope for school environments built on kindness. @CVSDnews pic.twitter.com/pXTkjL0k8x — Winding Creek Elementary School (@WC_WolfPack) September 12, 2019

VFL, Josh Dobbs, responded to the tweet shouting out the school and for joining in #BigOrangeFriday and supporting the movement to #StompOutAllBullying.

